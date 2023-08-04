New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Amid ruckus by both Opposition MPs and Treasury benches, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar adjourned the House till August 7.

The House was adjourned till 11 am on Monday as both Treasury benches and the Opposition parties were adamant on their demands to discuss atrocities against women in Rajasthan and Manipur violence, respectively, leading to a ruckus in the House.

Earlier today Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.

In Rajya Sabha, Leader of House Piyush Goyal said there were atrocities against women in Rajasthan and demanded a discussion. He faced disruptions from opposition benches.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the Leader of the Opposition to speak but members from treasury benches raised slogans concerning Rajasthan.

"You will hear him with rapt attention. This will not be countenanced," the Chairman said and cautioned members against causing disruptions.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge pointed towards treasury benches and said that they should raise any issue pertaining to Rajasthan in the state assembly. "If they have strength, they will raise the issue there," he said.

Kharge sought to raise the demand of the opposition for discussion on the Manipur situation under Rule 267 amid sloganeering.

The Chairman said he has already ruled that the House can discuss anything except some exceptions related to the judiciary.

Dhankhar said he has allowed discussion on Manipur and matters pertaining to Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh can be discussed. (ANI)

