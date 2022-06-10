Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin on July 2.

It will have 24 working days and this will continue till August 4.

State Finance Minister, Niranjan Pujari is slated to present the State Budget for the year 2022-23 on the first day of the session.

Earlier during the budget session, the Vote-on-Account for four months was presented till July.

Earlier in the day, former minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha filed his nomination for election for the post of Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly, the election is scheduled to be held on June 13, the post of Speaker fell vacant after Surjya Narayan Patro resigned from the post owing to health issues. (ANI)

