Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Multiple stations under Moradabad Railway divisions lit up, played patriotic songs across their speakers, and allotted special waiting rooms and benches for soldiers and their families in a way to honour their contribution in Operation Sindoor.

Moradabad Railway's Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Aditya Gupta told ANI that major stations, including Moradabad and Bareilly, had special lights that lit up the stations with the tricolours.

"Major stations, including Moradabad and Bareilly, have been lit in tricolour after Operation Sindoor to recognise the contribution of the army and various establishments for the valour they have exhibited," the Railway DCM told ANI.

Talking about the special waiting rooms for soldiers and families, he said that it is also a tribute to the Army, along with playing patriotic songs on their speakers and screens.

"We have allotted special benches and a waiting room for the families of soldiers and soldiers themselves in their respect. This is a way of paying tribute to the army. The public announcement systems and LED TV visuals are being used to play songs related to patriotism, reflecting contributions of the armed forces," he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

