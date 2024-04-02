Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) More companies of central forces are set to arrive in the state before Bengali New Year on April 14, as the Election Commission plans to deploy them in every booth during the first phase of polls in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri LS seats in North Bengal on April 19, an official said on Tuesday.

However, the exact number of central forces expected to reach Bengal before April 14 was not provided.

There are a total of 5,400 booths in the three parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the first phase. Currently, a total of 37 companies of central forces are posted there, he added.

According to regulations, each assembly seat requires 16 to 18 companies, while one LS constituency needs 112 to 126 companies.

With polling in three constituencies in the first phase, a requirement of 336 to 378 companies of central paramilitary forces is necessary to be deployed at all booths on polling day, the official added.

Presently, there are 177 companies of central forces in Bengal. At least 200 more are required to be deployed in all booths, he added.

Additionally, the ECI on Tuesday transferred IPS officer Saumya Roy from the South West Division (Behala) of Kolkata Police, to a non-election-related post with immediate effect.

