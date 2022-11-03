New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A total of 120 teams of the transport department will be in action at Delhi's entry points to ensure that trucks, apart from those carrying essential items, do not enter the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

With Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) a notch short of entering the "severe plus" category, a central panel directed authorities on Thursday to ban the plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in the city and the adjoining NCR districts and the entry of trucks into the capital as part of the anti-pollution measures under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

However, BS-VI vehicles and those used for essential and emergency services have been exempted, according to an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

With a spike in the pollution levels, the enforcement teams of the transport department are fully involved in ensuring that the anti-pollution measures are implemented.

"The teams will be deployed at the entry points to ensure that only the trucks carrying essential goods enter Delhi while the other trucks are turned back," a senior transport department official said.

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI spiralled to 450, just a notch short of the "severe plus" category, on Thursday as the share of stubble burning in the city's PM2.5 pollution soared to 38 per cent amid stagnant conditions and a favourable transport-level wind speed.

As for enforcing the ban on the plying of four-wheeler diesel LMVs in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, the official said they have access to a pan-India database through the "Vahan" portal.

"The vehicles will be turned back and if any vehicle manages to sneak in and is found plying on the roads of Delhi, it will be immediately impounded," he added.

The official said the department can only implement the ban manually.

"There is no mechanism to implement it through technology. We will have to stop a vehicle, key in its details into the Vahan portal and only then will we get to know whether it is a BS-VI vehicle or any other vehicle," the official said.

The officials said if the air quality levels witness an improvement, that is, they fall below 400, the ban will not be in place.

The department will issue public notices and release advertisements to make people aware about the restrictions in place.

"Ban on plying of 4-wheeler diesel LMVs in NCT of Delhi and districts of NCR bordering Delhi, except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential/emergency services," the CAQM order read.

The commission also ordered a ban on the Delhi-registered diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles in the capital. Those carrying essential commodities and providing essential services are exempted.

The entry of trucks other than those run on electric and CNG into Delhi is banned too.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the implementation of the curbs on polluting activities under the final stage of the GRAP.

An AQI of above 400 is considered "severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

