Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): The morning Aarti was performed at Shri Harsiddhi Mata Shaktipith Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Maha Ashtami on Saturday.

Large numbers of devotees gathered to offer prayers at the Harsiddhi Mata Temple.

A devotee said, "Today is Asthami. We came to worship Harsiddhi Mata. May the Goddess bless everyone with happiness."

Another devotee said that she visits the temple every day, She added that she feels blessed upon seeing Mata's marvel

"I come every day to worship Mata. My heart has been blessed after seeing Maa's marvel," she said.

Another devotee said, "I came from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. I pray to Mata that everything remains well."

Meanwhile, Aarti was also performed at the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi.

A devotee there said, "I have come from Gujarat, and I have offered prayers at the temple for the first time..."

Another devotee said that she is very happy to visit the Jhandewalan Temple on the occasion of Maha Ashtami Navratri.

A devotee says, "I have been offering prayers at the temple for a very long time, and I am feeling very good..."

According to Hindu mythology, the eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Mahagauri, who attained "Gaur Varna" by rigorous penance. The name 'Mahagauri' means the one extremely bright. She mounts the ox.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks Lord Ram's birthday. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms. (ANI)

