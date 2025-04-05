New Delhi, April 5: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Bagga attacked Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi by putting up hoardings in the national capital related to the issue of clearing green cover in Kancha Gachibowli village, an area adjacent to Hyderabad University. The hoardings read, "Rahul Gandhi ji please stop cutting down our jungles in Telangana."

Earlier, on April 3, the Supreme Court, while taking suo moto cognizance of the felling of trees in a forest area in Kancha Gachibowli in Telangana, stayed the felling of trees at the site and warned the Chief Secretary of the consequences of its order is not complied with. Rahul Gandhi’s Gesture Towards Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha Goes Viral, BJP Shares Video, Criticising LoP Over ‘Unparliamentary’ Behaviour.

BJP Puts Up Hoardings in Delh

#WATCH | Delhi | Hoardings put by BJP leader Tajinder Bagga can be seen at several places in the National Capital with the slogan “Rahul Gandhi ji please stop cutting down our jungles in Telangana”, related to the issue of clearance of green cover in Kancha Gachibowli village, an… pic.twitter.com/VANFV8SGjb — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2025

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih said, "This is a very serious matter. Can't take law into your own hands." It ordered that until further orders, there shall be no activity of any sort at the site, except the protection of trees already existing. The bench further said that the Chief Secretary of Telangana would be personally responsible and action would taken if the Court's directions were not complied with in true spirit.

It asked the Chief Secretary to respond to the queries of the court, including to explain what was the "compelling urgency" to undertake developmental activities, including the removal of trees from the forest area. Whether for such activity the state opted an environmental impact assessment certificates and requisite permission from forest authorities, or any other authorities was opted or not, the bench asked the Chief Secretary to explain in an affidavit. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Om Birla of Running Lok Sabha in ‘Undemocratic Manner’, Says ‘Whenever I Stand To Speak, I Am Not Allowed’ (Watch Video).

It also asked the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to visit the site and submit its report before April 16. The bench while going through the report submitted by the Registrar (Judicial) of Telangana High Court after visiting the site said that the report revealed that huge developmental activity was being undertaken in the forest area.

"The report of the Registrar (Judicial) as well as the photographs sent by him depicts an alarming picture. Huge number of trees are being felled, apart from huge machinery is being deployed to destroyed an area of around 100 acres. The report also has found that certain peacocks, deers and birds were also seen in the said area... prima facie indicates that there existed a forest inhibited by the wild animals," noted the top court.

The land is located in the IT hub of Hyderabad and has become contentious with people expressing concerns over the loss of green cover and space for wildlife there.