Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], November 20 (ANI): Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Rajender Singh on Friday inaugurated a moss garden in Nainital.

The moss garden has been developed by research wing of Uttarakhand Forest Department and is spread over an area of ten hectare.

Chief Conservator of Forest (Research) said the moss garden has been developed to highlight important ecological role and various interesting aspects of humble moss.

The newly inaugurated garden has thirty different species of moss and bryophytes including two species of moss which are recognized under IUCN Red List.

An interpretation centre has been established at the garden that showcases different aspects of moss through models and demostrations. The centre also provides details about the antiseptic properties of moss, which was predominately used during the First World War.

A moss trail of 1.2 kilometers has also been developed at the garden.

The project to develop moss garden was initiated under Compensatory Afforestation Fund (CAMPA) Act in July 2019. (ANI)

