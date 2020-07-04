Lucknow/ Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): A day after she urged police to shoot and kill her son, the mother of Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur on Saturday said that she is "unhappy" over the razing down of the notorious gangster's hideout in Bikru village, the scene of the brutal crime.

The house demolished by the Kanpur administration was her ancestral house, said Sarla Devi.

Dubey is main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team which was trying to arrest the history-sheeter Dubey in the city late on Thursday night in which 8 policemen including a DSP were killed.

The district administration today demolished the house and visuals showed cars and other vehicles in the premises of the building complex being crushed by machines.

"I am saddened by this action. It was our ancestral house. The house was built by my husband and father-in-law and not by my son Vikas Dubey. The administration could have demolished Vikas's properties, not ours," Sarla Devi told ANI.

"I have not met my husband in the last 4 months and I am living here in Lucknow with my young son. Vikas should surrender to the police. We are facing problems because of him. Police is asking questions to us and our relatives," she added.

Sarla Devi had on Friday said that Dubey should surrender himself before the police. "If he continues to remain at large, police may kill him in the encounter. I say kill him even if you (police) manage to catch him. Strict punishment should be given to him," Devi said.

Meanwhile, Vikas' father Rajkumar Dubey said that he is not aware of the Thursday's night incident.

"I am not aware of the incident. I am on medication. My son was doing his work. From the last few days, he was in a government job of constructing bridges and providing job to labourers. He is also involved in Panchayat related works," Rajkumar Dubey, father of Vikas said.

Meanwhile, Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal said that police will seize illegal properties and money in Dubey's bank accounts under the Gangsters Act.

Earlier the IG Kanpur had announced that Rs 50,000 cash for anybody providing any information regarding the whereabouts of Dubey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for the families of the policemen who were killed in the Bikaru village encounter at the police line. (ANI)

