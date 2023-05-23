Buxar/Patna, May 23 (PTI) Garima Lohia of Buxar district in Bihar secured the second position in the civil services examination 2022, the results of which were announced by the UPSC on Tuesday.

A graduate in Commerce from Kirorimal College of Delhi University, Garima cracked the examination in her second attempt with Commerce and Accountancy as her optional subjects.

"I was keen on appearing for the UPSC exam since my childhood. I was sure that I would crack the UPSC examination, but I never imagined that I would secure the second rank," she said.

"After completing my graduation, I started preparing for the civil services. My mother and family members supported me a lot throughout the journey," she added.

Garima said she kept her preparations balanced and used to take regular breaks to meet her friends and relatives.

"Motivation, self-study and analysis will make anyone successful in the examination. Proper guidance is also necessary," she said.

Garima started the preparations after completing her graduation in Delhi, but returned home during the pandemic and completed it.

"It does not make much of a difference whether you prepare for the exam in a small town or a big city. But one thing I must say, there are several advantages of civil services preparations at home. I studied for nearly 8-10 hours a day," she said.

She said she would like to work for women's empowerment and education after joining the service.

"Our country is developing fast and it has a lot of potential. I would like to work for the youth. Our nation has a treasure of youth power," she added.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated Garima and said that she has made everyone proud.

"Hearty congratulations to Garima Lohia for making Bihar proud. Your success will become a source of inspiration for half of the population of our country," said Kumar in a statement issued by his office.

Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore topped the civil services examination. While Garima secured the second rank, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra bagged the third and fourth ranks, respectively.

Garima, who lost her father in 2015, studied up to class 10 in Buxar, then she went to Varanasi for her higher secondary education.

Hundreds of locals thronged her house, located near Piparpati Road in the Bangla Ghat area, to congratulate her and the family.

