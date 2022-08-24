Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday said it has arrested a motor vehicles inspector posted at Jalandhar and two private agents in a case of alleged irregularities in the issuance of fitness certificates to vehicles.

The bureau also recovered cash amounting to Rs 12.50 lakh from them, a spokesperson said.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Unable to Pay App-Loan Debt, 35-Year-Old Man Kills Wife And Kids, Later Ends His Life.

Based on complaints of irregularities and corruption in some of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices, the bureau on Tuesday conducted surprise checks at motor vehicles inspector (MVI) offices at Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Mansa, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur.

During searches, the Vigilance Bureau teams confiscated records pertaining to suspicious issuance of fitness certificates to vehicles, from MVI and RTA offices. At Jalandhar, the Vigilance Bureau team nabbed motor vehicles inspector Naresh Kaler and two agents Rampal and Mohan Lal.

Also Read | Yogi Government Policies Helped Youth Become Job Creators: Survey.

The spokesperson said according to transport department rules, all commercial vehicles have to obtain a fitness certificate from the RTA office and those vehicles along with their documents have to be physically inspected by the MVI.

During the investigation, it came to light that in various districts, the officials in connivance with agents and middlemen were issuing fitness certificates without any physical verification of vehicles in lieu of heavy bribes, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)