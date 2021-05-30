Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) A Central Railway motorman applied emergency brakes and brought his suburban train to a halt some metres before a person lying on the tracks on the harbour line here, an official said.

PK Ratnakar, who was piloting a CSMT-Panvel train, saw a person lying on the tracks between Tilak Nagar and Chembur stations on Saturday afternoon, he said.

"He stopped the train some 10-12 metres before this person, who was then safely taken away from the tracks. Ratnakar's timely intervention saved a life. He will be suitably rewarded for this," the CR official informed.

