Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) Senior National Conference leaders on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to withdraw its contentious farm laws and described it as farmers' victory.

"Ultimately, people have triumphed", senior leaders led by provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta said in a joint statement issued from the Sher-i-Kashmir Bhavan here.

The party also asked the ruling BJP to introspect about its “authoritarian style of working”, which it said has left the entire nation in a “precarious situation”.

The party leaders said farmers were forced to protest, instead of toiling in their fields. Their struggle represents the resolve of people, the statement added.

The party leaders paid tributes to the farmers who died during the course of the agitation. We salute their courage and sacrifices for standing steadfast in their resolve, the statement said.

