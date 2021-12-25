Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the three farm laws, which have now been repealed, were a big reform after 70 years of freedom which was not liked by some people and the government has moved "a step back" and will "move forward again" as farmers are the backbone of the country.

The three farm laws were repealed after the requisite bills were passed during the winter session of parliament which began on November 23.

The minister said at an event here that the "government is not disappointed".

"We brought the farm laws. Some people did not like them but it was a big reform after 70 years after Independence which was moving ahead under the leadership of Narendra Modiji. But the government is not disappointed. We moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone and if the backbone is strengthened, the country will become stronger," he said.

The announcement for withdrawal of the three laws was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The farmers, who had been protesting on the borders of Delhi against the three laws for almost a year, have suspended their agitation and returned to their homes. (ANI)

