Dehradun, Nov 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami bowed to Rampyari Chaturvedi, a centenarian, while she was waiting for a bus at the inter-state bus terminal here last month and touched her feet.

Dhami also interacted with the woman, who was waiting for a bus to travel to her home in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, and offered her tea.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Two Friends Sexually Assault 14-Year-Old Boy, Upload Video on Facebook; Arrested.

The incident happened on October 13 when Dhami had suddenly reached the ISBT to inspect the arrangements. During this, he interacted with the passengers there and took their reaction.

Moved by the chief minister's gesture, the 102-year-old veteran freedom fighter has now sent a letter to him and wished him a bright future. She also said Dhami's "good habit of giving respect to elders will prove to be an inspiration for others as well".

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Stray Dog Licks Blood of Injured Man Lying on Hospital Floor in Kushinagar; 6 Sacked After Video Goes Viral.

In her letter to the chief minister, Chaturvedi said she will remember for the rest of her life how the chief minister gave her respect, offered tea and sought her blessings by touching her feet at the ISBT.

"Prayers for your bright future. This will also inspire respect for elders in the society," she wrote.

Dhami thanked the woman for her well wishes.

The chief minister said on reaching her destination Kannauj, she expressed heartfelt gratitude for the kind gesture with which she had sent him best wishes. Dhami also wished her a healthy and long life.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)