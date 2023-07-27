New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday trained guns at the Opposition parties who have been protesting jointly, saying that moving a No-Confidence Motion against the government and wearing black clothes will serve no purpose.

“PM Modi had said that they (Opposition) can bring the No-Confidence Motion in 2023 once again. They have come prepared. But there is a little divide there. Congress party, as per its usual attitude, did not consult the other Opposition parties. First, there should be confidence among Opposition parties, among each other. After that, they can talk about people’s confidence in PM Modi. Moving No-Confidence Motion and wearing black clothes will serve no purpose,” Joshi said while talking to ANI.

Also Read | India Missed Bus on Electronics and Semiconductors Ecosystem on Lack of Vision of Past Governments, Says IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

He further said that the people showed “confidence” in the Prime Minister in 2014 when Modi was elected as the PM.

“People showed this in 2014, 2019 and even in 2024, they will show the credibility of PM Modi,” he added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Spoke About Need To Stabilize Bilateral Relations During Bali G20 Summit in 2022, Says MEA.

A No Confidence Motion has been moved against the PM Modi government on Wednesday by Congress's Lok Sabha Deputy and Northeast leader Gaurav Gogoi, marking the first such motion in 20 years.

The ruckus in both Houses forced them to adjourn for the day.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday faced a second adjournment till 2 pm in a span of 20 minutes over ruckus on both the treasury and the Opposition benches raising slogans against each other.Soon after the House reassembled at 12 noon after a gap of 15 minutes of the first adjournment announced by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, the ruckus continued leading to another adjournment till 2 pm.

Notably, the Opposition leaders went to the Parliament in black attires to show their protest against the Manipur issue. They have been demanding a statement from PM Modi over the Manipur situation in the Parliament ever since the Monsoon Session started.

Aam Admi Party MP Raghav Chadha will reach Parliament in all-black attire expressing his solidarity with the people of Manipur. Speaking to ANI, AAP MP said that the opposition will make the Government realise Manipur violence and sack State Chief Minister unceremoniously.

“Today the MPs of the ‘INDIA’ alliance have decided that to oppose the atrocities on the people of Manipur and the barbarism going on there, we will wear black clothes and go to the Parliament today. This will be a symbolic protest to give a message that we stand with the people of Manipur in this hour of grief. We will try to make the government realise that an integral part of this country, Manipur is burning. We urge the government to save Manipur and shoulder their Constitutional duty. The State government of the day should be dissolved and the CM should be unceremoniously sacked,” the AAP MP said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)