Ratlam, April 23: Two coaches of Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday morning, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at around 7 am at Pritam Nagar railway station, located nearly 30 km from Ratlam, Western Railway's Ratlan division public relations officer Khemraj Meena said. Gujarat Local Train Catches Fire At Botad Railway Station, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar Train Catch Fire:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Fire broke out in the generator car of Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Demu train at Pritam Nagar station in Ratlam earlier this morning. The fire was later extinguished. No injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/hrT3GRGhby — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 23, 2023

After leaving from Ratlam station, the driving motor coach (placed in the middle of the train) of the DEMU (diesel-electric multiple unit) train caught fire at Pritam Nagar railway station, he said. Later, an adjoining coach also caught the blaze, he said, adding that fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Assam: Empty Coaches of Train Catch Fire in Guwahati (See Pics).

The fire has been almost brought under control, the official said. All passengers were safe, he said. The divisional railway manager (DRM) has left for the spot, he said. The incident did not affect traffic on the route, the official said.

