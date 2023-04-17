Fire broke out on a local train at Botad railway station in Gujarat. The train was scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad today evening but caught fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the fire accident. Further information into the incident is awaited. Mumbai Local Train's Wheel Catches Fire Near Asangaon Railway Station, Passengers Jump To Safety (Watch Video).

Gujarat Local Train Fire

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire broke out on a local train at Botad Railway Station earlier today. The train was scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad today evening. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/rdkmXQ1FSt — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

