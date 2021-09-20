Rewa (MP), Sep 20 (PTI) Three people were booked in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after a 28-year-old man was beaten up for allegedly teasing a girl, a video of the assault going viral on social media, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivkumar Verma said Baldau Jadhav, who had recently been released from jail in a extortion case, was beaten up by the kin of a girl he had allegedly teased.

"After the video of the incident, which took place last week in Arjunpur village under Hanumana police station limits, surfaced on social media on Monday, we booked three people under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 327 (voluntarily causing hurt). Efforts are on to nab them," he added.

In the video, one of the accused is holding a belt tied around the neck of Jadhav, while another person is hitting him with a stick.

Later, the man holding the belt also beats up the victim, who is left with a bloodied mouth.

