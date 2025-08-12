Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Five men wearing helmets looted around 14.475 kilograms of gold and Rs 5.08 Lakh in cash from an ESAF Small Finance Bank located in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The bank is situated in the Sihora area under the jurisdiction of Khitola police station in the district, and the incident of loot took place on Monday morning, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma said, "A total of five men wearing helmets entered inside an ESAF Small Finance Bank located under the Khitola police station limits on Monday morning and threatened the employees to open the locker. After that, they looted 14.475 kg of gold and Rs 5,08,000 in cash and escaped from the spot."

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police registered an FIR into the matter and began a search operation to nab the accused, he said.

The officer further added that several police teams were engaged in the search operation, police informers were also activated, and CCTV footage was being continuously examined. The police were trying to trace the accused at the earliest. (ANI)

