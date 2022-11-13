Bhopal, Nov 13 (PTI) A 78-year-old woman beggar was allegedly raped by a man in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested the 37-year-old accused for the incident that took place in Habibganj police station limits last month, an official said.

The victim and the accused used to beg on the streets and sat near a temple where they were given food by devotees, Habibganj assistant commissioner of police Virendra Kumar Mishra told PTI.

The victim used to live in a hut close to the temple, while the accused slept on a footpath nearby, he said.

The accused allegedly raped the elderly woman on the intervening night of October 26 and 27. Based on a complaint, a case was registered against him, the official said.

According to police sources, the woman used to treat the accused like her son and used to give him food as well.

