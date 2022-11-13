Chakradharpur, November 13: Clashes broke out between two groups of people here on Sunday, despite the prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in place, when the body of a Bajrang Dal activist, killed a day ago, was being taken to a crematorium by his supporters, a senior police officer said.

"Mild force" was used by the police to disperse the mob, the officer said. "Violence erupted in the afternoon as soon as the body reached Pawan Chowk in the sub-divisional town of Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum district, with two groups of people hurling stones and abuses at each other.

The police had to use tear gas shells and mildly lathicharge the trouble-makers to bring the situation under control," said district Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ananya Mittal. The body was later taken to the cremation ghat and the last rites performed, the DC said. Mittal along with Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar are currently camping in the trouble-torn town.

According to police sources, six shops and a vehicle were damaged in the melee. Kamaldev Giri, a 35-year-old Bajrang Dal activist, was on Saturday evening killed after unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs at him near Bharat Bhawan Chowk, the main thoroughfare of Chakradharpur town, sparking tension in the town.

Most shops and markets in Bharat Bhawan Chowk downed shutters following the incident. Supporters of Bajrang Dal had blocked Chakradharpur-Ranchi road for around three hours, seeking immediate action against the accused.

They called off the protest after the police intervened and assured them of justice. Asked if any arrest or detention has been made, Mittal said, "We are still investigating the matter."

"Giri's post-mortem has been conducted in the sub-divisional hospital by a panel of doctors, in the presence of a magistrate. We are waiting for the reports to arrive," she said. Earlier in the day, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Chakradharpur, Kapil Chaudhary, had said that security forces, including Rapid Action Force personnel, have been deployed in sensitive areas of the town as a precautionary measure.