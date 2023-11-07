Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): The vote from home facility for the elderly persons above 80 years and people with disability started in the state capital Bhopal from Tuesday to exercise their franchise for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The process will continue for the next three days till Thursday for the eligible voters in all the seven assembly seats of the state capital.

"The process of voting from home for elderly persons above 80 years and people with disability has started here from Tuesday and it will end on Thursday. There are a total of 2,510 eligible voters of above 80 years and with disability who have opted the option to exercise their franchise from home," district election officer and Bhopal collector Ashish Singh said.

Over 100 teams are working for the same in the state capital. The timing for the voting from home is from 9 am to 5 pm, he added.

An elderly voter RK Jain (85 years), a resident of Shahpura locality successfully casted his vote from his home and during this he looked quite happy.

"Earlier we had to stand in long queues to exercise the franchise and also had to wait a lot. Now we are not facing such problems when voting takes place at home," he added.

For the normal voters, the polling is scheduled to undergo in one phase in the state on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies in the state. (ANI)

