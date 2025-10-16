Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): The sacred Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Thursday. A large number of devotees gathered at the temple in the early hours to witness the divine ritual, considered one of the most significant spiritual practices dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The temple premises resonated with Vedic chants, the sounds of conch shells, temple bells, and devotional hymns.

Bhasma Aarti (offering with ashes) is one of the most revered rituals at Mahakal temple and it is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with hemp and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

Shri Mahakaleshwar, one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas in India, holds a special place in Hindu spirituality. The grandeur of the Mahakaleshwar Temple is beautifully described in the ancient Puranas. Many Sanskrit poets have eulogised this temple emotively, starting with Kalidasa.

Ujjain used to be the central point for the calculation of Indian time, and Mahakala was considered the distinctive presiding deity of Ujjain. In all his splendour, the presiding deity of time, Shiva, reigns eternal in Ujjain.

The temple of Mahakaleshwar, with its shikhara soaring into the skies and an imposing facade against the skyline, evokes primordial awe and reverence with its majesty.

People from across the country visit the temple to witness this ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti brings blessings and fulfilment of wishes. (ANI)

