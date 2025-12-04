New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb has urged the Centre to upgrade Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport to the status of an international airport, pressing for immediate action on the long-pending proposal during a discussion in Parliament.

Raising the issue before the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Deb said MBB Airport serves as a key entry point for passengers travelling to the northeastern region.

Citing available data, the former Tripura chief minister said the airport has the infrastructure to handle 1,000 domestic and 200 international passengers during peak hours, with 20 check-in counters, four passenger boarding bridges, and an annual passenger capacity of 30 lakh.

He informed the Lok Sabha that the Tripura Government has already paid ₹18.85 crore to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to facilitate the commencement of international flight operations. He also noted that the Union Home Ministry had earlier directed the State Government to deploy 25 police personnel for immigration counters--an arrangement that has since been completed.

The Tripura West MP added that the airport is equipped with an Instrument Landing System (ILS) and ground lighting, and that it was approved as a Border Security Checkpost on January 4, 2023.

Stating that all required formalities have been completed, he urged the Centre to expedite the official declaration of MBB Airport as an international airport.

He previously served as the 10th Chief Minister of Tripura from March 2018 until May 2022, becoming the state's first BJP Chief Minister. (ANI)

