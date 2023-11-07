Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki has accused the Congress party of insulting tribal people allegedly by making them sit on ground during Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rally in the state.

The Congress leader on Monday addressed a public gathering in Dhar district in view of the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled to be held this month.

After that addressing a press conference in Indore on Tuesday, BJP leader Solanki said, "Congress has insulted the tribal people by making them sit on the ground during Priyanka Gandhi's rally. Congress did not even provide them chairs to sit in the meeting. BJP has never insulted them (tribal) like this. We have always made them sit on the chair."

"The insult to the tribals will cost the Congress party heavily. They (congress) should apologise to the tribal community", he said.

The BJP leader further added that the state and central BJP governments had worked to change the lives of tribals.

Earlier, speaking at an election rally Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the Shivraj government was steeped in corruption.

"The BJP has ruled Madhya Pradesh for 18 years, they are also in power at the centre for nearly 10 years but their leaders have nothing to offer the people. From the PM to the CM everyone just keeps taking the name of the Congress in their rallies. The people of the state have understood that that this corrupt government can do 250 scams and rob the people's wealth but can't do anything for the people. The Congress will form a government with absolute majority" she had said.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Notably, the last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Nonetheless, a political upheaval rocked the state in 2020 after then-Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp.

The Congress government fell after being reduced to a minority and the BJP formed the government, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan returning as chief minister. (ANI)

