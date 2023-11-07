Mumbai, November 7: The Intelligence Bureau (IB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is inviting applications from interested candidates for the MHA IB SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023. The last date to apply for these posts is November 13, 2023. The IB aims to fill 677 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the MHA at mha.gov.in to apply for the MHA IB SA/MT and MTS Recruitment 2023.

The IB Recruitment 2023 notice is in PDF format and contains essential details such as age limit, eligibility criteria, salary, category-wise vacancy information, and other details. Follow the instructions in the notice and apply within the given time to ensure a successful application. IOCL Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 1,720 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online At iocl.com Till November 20.

How To Apply for Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in.

Once on the homepage, click the ‘IB Recruitment 2023’ link.

Register by providing details such as your name, email address, and contact information.

Fill out the application. Make sure to double-check all the information.

Pay the application fee.

Review all the details and click “Submit” or “Apply” to finalise your application. Eligibility Criteria for Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2023 To apply for the vacancy, candidates must have a Matriculation (Class 10) or an equivalent qualification from a recognised Board of Education. The age limit for Security Assistant or Motor Transport (SA/MT) is less than 27 years, and for Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen), it is between 18 and 25 years. Application Fees For Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2023 Candidates must pay Rs 50 as examination fee and Rs 450 as recruitment processing charges. The payment can be done online through SBI EPAY LITE using Credit Cards, Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/ MasterCard/Maestro), Internet Banking, UPI, SBI challan and others. Candidates should remember to make the payment online. DRDO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 37 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at drdo.gov.in.

The candidates for the above posts have to go through Tier 1 (objective type exam), Tier 2 (descriptive type exam), a local language test (for SA), and an interview round. The merit list for Security Assistant or Motor Transport (SA/MT) posts will depend on the combined performance in Tier 1 and 2 exams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).