Bhopal, June 28: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader shot his wife following a dispute in an inebriated state in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Sai Nagar Colony under Ratibad police station limits in the city in the early hours of Tuesday.BJP leader Rajendra Pandey is at large after the incident. Munger BJP OBC Morcha Leader Arun Yadav and His Wife Preeti Died.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrashekhar Pandey told ANI, "The incident occurred at around 1 am on Tuesday at Sai Nagar Colony under Ratibad police station in the city. BJP leader Rajendra Pandey, who was in an inebriated state, had a dispute with his wife over something. After that in a fit of rage, he shot his wife with a 12-bore gun, which hit her in the waist and she died." Shailesh Patel, BJP Vice President of Vapi, Shot Dead While Waiting for Wife in SUV in Valsad.

When the incident occurred, Pandey's daughter and his son-in-law were also present in the house. After committing the crime, the accused Rajendra Pandey absconded. The police team has started a search operation to nab him, he said.

The accused Pandey has also been the Mandal Vice President of BJP in the past. "We do not have the information about his current designation in the party," the official added.

