Bhopal, Nov 29 (PTI) The ruling BJP on Wednesday alleged anti-social elements had captured two booths in the Ater assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in recent elections and demanded re-polling at these booths.

A BJP spokesman said a memorandum was submitted to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) demanding that the counting of votes, scheduled on December 3, be stopped at booth numbers 11 and 12 (at Khadit) and repolling ordered.

The spokesman claimed the "proof" of booth-capturing by anti-social elements was furnished to the Election Commission.

The single-phase election to 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh was held on November 17.

The BJP approached poll officials after a video surfaced showing a man purportedly approaching the enclosure area inside a booth where EVMs are kept with different voters at least four to five times.

When asked, Madhya Pradesh CEO Anupam Rajan, who visited Bhind on Wednesday, told reporters that he hadn't seen the video clip.

“If something like this has happened, appropriate action will be taken,” Rajan told reporters.

The Ater segment, which falls under the Gwalior-Chambal region, saw a straight contest between sitting BJP MLA Arvind Singh Bhadoria and Congress leader Hemant Katare.

Devendra Bhadoria, brother of the BJP contestant, said the video clips were forwarded to them by some "well-wishers", following which they approached the district returning officer.

