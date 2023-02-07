Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved a policy in which married daughters will also be eligible for compassionate appointment following the death of their kin who were government employees.

The change in the compassionate appointment policy of the state was approved during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the council of ministers took the decision that after the death of RS Rathore, Additional Director, Economics and Statistics on April 19, 2021 due to COVID-19, his married daughter Shraddha Malvi, despite non-eligibility, should be given compassionate appointment considering it a special case in the sequence of the decision of the Indore Bench of MP High Court and on humanitarian grounds.

In the provisions of the order related to compassionate appointment issued by the General Administration Department on September 29, 2014, a policy-based decision was also taken by the Council of Ministers that both sons and daughters have equal rights for compassionate appointment, even if the daughters are married.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "Today, a big decision has been taken in the cabinet meeting. Earlier, in the compassionate appointment policy of Madhya Pradesh, only sons of deceased government employees were awarded a compassionate appointment. Now, CM Chouhan has decided that along with the sons, the daughters of the deceased government employees will also be eligible for a compassionate appointment."

"This is a very far-reaching decision and it will establish the policy of our government on women's empowerment. The chief minister instructed that the scheme would be given a concrete shape and would start in the state at the earliest," he added.

BJP spokesperson Ashish Agarwal said, "The Shivraj government is always trying to ensure whether it is a boy or a daughter, they should be treated equally. The schemes of CM Chouhan such as Ladli Laxmi Yojana have been a role model across the country. Now, one more historic decision has been taken in which the married woman will also be given a compassionate appointment after the death of government employees."

"I have full faith that the entire country will follow this move and I extend congratulations to all the citizens of the state. The Madhya Pradesh government will continue to bring such schemes in future as well so that women get empowered and get equal opportunity in society," He added.

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez said, "This is an election year, so many such decisions are taken, but we know how much it is implemented on the ground. The state government has understood that the public is against them, especially the women, as they are the worst sufferers in this government. Today, this announcement is just a freebie because there has been a ban on compassionate appointments in the state for the last many years. We have seen many demonstrations, no one is getting compassionate appointments."

"Even if compassionate appointments are given, then how many such departments are there in which compassionate appointments are being given. There are no jobs, the vacant posts are not being filled in the state and they are talking about compassionate appointments. It is just an announcement to show off," Hafeez added. (ANI)

