Bhopal, Oct 5 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal of providing the government land in exchange for private land being acquired for the 313-km four-lane Atal Pragati Path, an expressway project being implemented under the Bharatmala project.

It was decided in a virtual meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday that the government land will be provided in exchange for the private land to the people affected by the construction of the Atal Path, a state government statement said.

It said the government land, provided in exchange to the affected owners, will be double the private land's cost. Similarly, the double value of the acquired properties (buildings) will be given to its owners.

The statement said the proposed Atal Pragati Path will pass through the Sheopur, Morena and Bhind districts of Madhya Pradesh. This project is included in the Centre's Bharatmala Project.

The state government is providing the land free for this project.

In all three districts, the total private land of 1,300 hectares, 1,523 hectare of government land and 270 hectares of forest land will be required.

Of the total 3093 hectares of the required land, 1,523 hectares of the land was already transferred to the Centre in September 2020, it reads.

The statement said that the process of diversion of a total of 270 hectares of forest land is underway.

The work of handing over all the land for this project is to be completed by December 2021.

