Realme, the Chinese smartphone brand, has confirmed that the Realme GT Neo2 smartphone is heading towards the Indian shores. However, the brand is yet to reveal its launch date in India. The company has been teasing the phone on social media, suggesting that its arrival is imminent. The landing page is already live on the official website revealing a few details ahead of its launch. The handset will get a Snapdragon 870 SoC and 120Hz AMOLED display. Realme GT Neo2 Teased in India, Launch Expected Soon.

Now, a reliable tipster Mukul Sharma has tipped key specifications of the Realme GT Neo2. The phone is said to come in two storage options - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB+256GB. It's worth noting that the phone is available in three variants in China. The India-spec model will not see the 8GB+256GB model coming to India. The tipster further tipped that it will be offered in three colours - Neo Black, Neo Green, and Neo Blue.

Believing in newness & hopeful beginnings, we create aspirational products with great tech & aesthetics for all. #realme has now come up with #realmeGTNEO2! Hope you join us on this NEO journey to experience a well-rounded, polished flagship experience.https://t.co/FEdBUv2UD1 pic.twitter.com/qSVqoEf7GC — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) October 5, 2021

In terms of specs, the upcoming Realme GT Neo2 will sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, clubbed paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photos, it might get a 64MP triple camera module and a 16MP camera for selfies. It is said to packs a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

