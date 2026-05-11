India News | MP Cabinet Approves over Rs 29,540 Crore for Development, Public Welfare Schemes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat in Bhopal on Monday, granting permission to various key decisions in the interest of public welfare and infrastructure development in the state.

During the meeting, the Council of Ministers approved several major financial proposals, development projects and welfare schemes worth more than Rs 29,540 crore, aimed at strengthening public services, roads, infrastructure, healthcare, irrigation and social security across the state.

Also Read | Himanta Biswa Sarma To Take Oath As Assam CM for Second Term on May 12 in Guwahati; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah To Attend.

The Cabinet approved Rs 15,598.27 crore for the continuation, testing and administrative approval of publicly funded programmes, schemes and projects under the Finance Department for the period of the 16th Finance Commission from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031.

The Council of Ministers also granted Rs 6,900 crore for the construction, upgradation and strengthening of urban and city roads under the Public Works Department during the 16th Finance Commission period. The amount includes Rs 2,100 crore for new construction and road upgradation works and Rs 4,800 crore for road strengthening projects.

Also Read | Urban Unemployment Rate Falls To 6.6% In January-March Quarter, Rural Jobs Rise.

In a major social welfare decision, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 6,115.99 crore for the continuation of the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for the next five years beginning April 1, 2026. Under the scheme, senior citizens aged 60 years and above living below the poverty line receive a monthly pension of Rs 600.

Additionally, the Cabinet further granted revised administrative approval of Rs 763.40 crore for the establishment of an MBBS, nursing and paramedical college in Budni in Sehore district, replacing the earlier approved amount of Rs 714.91 crore. The project includes a new medical college with 100 MBBS seats, a 500-bed affiliated hospital, a nursing college with 60 seats and a paramedical college with 60 seats.

Along with this, the Council of Ministers approved Rs 163.95 crore for the Khumansingh Shivaji Reservoir micro-irrigation project in Neemuch district, which is expected to provide irrigation facilities to around 5,200 hectares of land across 22 villages in Neemuch tehsil.

The Cabinet also approved an increase in discretionary grant assistance provided by state ministers from the current limit of Rs 16,000 to Rs 25,000 per case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)