Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the state government will build a 'Maharana Pratap Lok' in the memory of Hindu Rajput King of Mewar Maharana Pratap in the state capital Bhopal.

CM Chouhan made the remark while addressing a program organised in Bhopal on Monday of Maharana Pratap Jayanti. According to the Western calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on May 9 but according to the Hindu calendar, the Jayanti is celebrated today (May 22) this year.

"Maharana Pratap Lok will be built in Bhopal. A memorial will be built and the deeds of Maharana Pratap, his horse 'Chetak' and his seven associates will be depicted in it. So that the coming generations will know about their bravery," the CM said.

He also announced the creation of the Maharana Pratap Board in the state.

"I will never let the respect for Mewar (it is a region in Rajasthan which also includes the present-day Neemuch and Mandsaur district of MP) decrease. This land will always remind the bravery of Maharana Pratap. The head bows down as soon as Maharana Pratap's name is pronounced. Such bravery is not seen anywhere. India will always remember the sacrifice of Maharana Pratap. He was really a brave man," Chouhan said.

Mughal emperor Akbar came with 1 lakh soldiers for war and Maharana Pratap defeated him with only 20,000 soldiers. The Haldighati battle is known in the whole world, the chief minister added.

On the occasion, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "CM Chouhan fulfilled what he promised. Most of the announcements made by the CM regarding Rajput society were fulfilled. Holiday has been declared in the state on Maharana Pratap Jayanti. It is our endeavour to turn Madhya Pradesh into a golden state."

Tomar also thanked CM Chouhan for building the statue of Rani Padmavati.

Notably, CM Chouhan unveiled the statue of Rani Padmavati at Manuabhan Tekri in Bhopal on Monday morning. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Maharaj Kumar Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a descendant of Maharana Pratap and others were present on the occasion.

Besides, Lakshyaraj Singh praised CM Chouhan and said that the one who has Shiva in his name would definitely rule. He compared Chouhan with a diamond.

"I attended many other programs but here, I am feeling like I am in Mewar, sitting in my mother's lap. Today this program is an example for the country. The government gave us what we asked for, we asked for a general holiday to be declared on Maharana Pratap Jayanti and we got it," Lakshyaraj Singh said.

He added that the culture was being revived through this program. He extended thanks to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for it. (ANI)

