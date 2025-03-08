Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to women on International Women's Day on Saturday and handed over the charge of his office in Bhopal to women to mark the occasion.

Women police officers are looking after the security arrangements of the Chief Minister and women are handling the responsibility from driver to Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

"I extend my best wishes to all the women of the country on the occasion of International Women's Day. Culture of India is women-dominated and that is why we call our country Bharat Mata. On the occasion of women's day, today all the responsibilities of my office, including driving to security, have been handed over to women. I have some women-centric programs to attend today. The state government is also running many schemes which will improve the lives of our sisters and will become an ideal example in women empowerment," CM Yadav told ANI.

A woman, who had the responsibility of driving the vehicle of the Chief Minister, Irshad Ali said that she felt proud to have the opportunity to drive the CM's vehicle and she would execute her responsibility smoothly.

Another woman taking care of security of the CM Yadav, DSP rank officer Bittu Sharma said, "On the occasion of women's day, I have been appointed as Carcade Officer of CM Security. I have been following this responsibility for the last 4-5 years. I am happy that the CM has given us this responsibility."

Sub Inspector Archana Tiwari, who received the responsibility of PSO to CM said that it would be a great experience to be with the Chief Minister throughout the day on women's day.

"I will have a good experience today and I believe it (responsibility as PSO) is the biggest gift for us on Women's Day. We consider it as my honor that I have been appointed as PSO of the CM. I will work with sir in all programs throughout the day. It is a matter of pride for us," Tiwari said.

Inspector Kanchan posted in CM security also expressed her pleasure and said that it was a matter of great honor for women officers that CM expressed confidence in their abilities and gave them the responsibility of working with him throughout the day to manage their security arrangements. They are feeling very proud. (ANI)

