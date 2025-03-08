Bhopal, March 8: A three-year-old girl, en route to a hospital in Bhopal from Guna, tragically passed away on Friday after the oxygen in her ambulance reportedly ran out. The child’s family claimed that the backup oxygen cylinder was also empty, and the toddler gasped for air until she died before reaching Biaora Civil Hospital.

According to a report by Times of India, the family of the child claims that while they were desperately trying to save her at Biaora Civil Hospital, the ambulance driver allegedly threw their bag out of the vehicle and took away the medical documents. This added to their distress during an already traumatic time. Bhopal Shocker: Man Sets House on Fire After Argument With Wife in Madhya Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

A three-year-old girl from Patna village in Dharnawada, Guna, was referred to Bhopal from the district hospital due to her serious condition. However, the family alleges that the oxygen cylinder in the ambulance ran out when they were just 5 km from Biaora, hindering their efforts to save her. Madhya Pradesh: After Indore, MP Government To Launch Anti-Begging Drive in Bhopal.

The ambulance was diverted to Biaora Civil Hospital, where the child was declared dead by doctors. Following the hospital's alert, police performed the post-mortem, and the case diary will be forwarded to the appropriate station. According to an officer, the family claims the child's death resulted from a lack of oxygen during transport, though the exact cause will be determined once the post-mortem report is received. The family has demanded action against the ambulance driver.

