India News | MP CM Mohan Yadav Orders Expansion of Warehouse Capacity During Surprise Visit to Wheat Procurement Center

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): In a surprise visit to the Adani Agro Silo procurement centre at Nagjhiri in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister MohanYadav issued directives to expand the facility's warehouse capacity to safeguard procured wheat from unseasonal rains.

The move aims to ensure that farmers face no inconvenience during the ongoing wheat procurement process, which is part of the state's greater effort under the 'Farmers' Welfare Year,' as announced by the government.

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"I can land my helicopter anywhere and conduct a surprise inspection of a wheat procurement centre..." Yadav said as he arrived at the centre operated by the Datana Service Cooperative Society.

He conducted a thorough inspection and directed officials to increase the warehouse's storage capacity, ensuring that the procured wheat is protected against potential weather disruptions.

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"The wheat procurement process is progressing smoothly, and we are committed to making it even more efficient. Reports indicate payments are being disbursed regularly, within seven days, and transportation of procured wheat is ongoing," Yadav added.

He also mentioned that the number of weighing scales has been increased, and additional facilities have been put in place to support the process.

Highlighting the government's commitment to farmers, Yadav said, "We have come to a decision today to expand the warehouse capacity, which will prove invaluable during the rainy season. The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is observing this year as the 'Farmers' Welfare Year.' Our goal is to provide farmers with every possible facility."

As of May 4, the state government has procured 4.1 million metric tons of wheat, with plans to further increase procurement volume. The CM urged farmers to visit weighing centres in their areas and participate in the procurement process.

He assured them that any difficulties encountered would be addressed promptly through the district administration's control room, which is actively monitoring the wheat procurement process.

The procurement of gram and lentils is also ongoing, with the state government ensuring continuous support for its farming community. (ANI)

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