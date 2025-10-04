Bhopal, October 4: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced a complete ban on the sale of 'Coldrif' cough syrup across the state following the deaths of children in Chhindwara allegedly linked to the medicine. CM Yadav also stated that the sale of other products manufactured by the same company is also being banned in the state.

"The deaths of children in Chhindwara due to 'Coldrif syrup' are extremely tragic. The sale of this syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. The sale of other products manufactured by the same company is also being banned," the CM said in a post on X. ‘Cough Syrup-Linked’ Death Toll Rises to 9 in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, Senior Doctor Reacts to Allegations Against Coldrif (Watch Video).

Mohan Yadav Orders Statewide Ban on ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup

छिंदवाड़ा में Coldrif सिरप के कारण हुई बच्चों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुखद है। इस सिरप की बिक्री को पूरे मध्यप्रदेश में बैन कर दिया है। सिरप को बनाने वाली कंपनी के अन्य प्रोडक्ट की बिक्री पर भी बैन लगाया जा रहा है। सिरप बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री कांचीपुरम में है, इसलिए घटना के संज्ञान में… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 4, 2025

The Chief Minister further said, "The factory manufacturing the syrup is located in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. So, after learning of the incident, the state government asked the Tamil Nadu government to conduct an inquiry. The investigation report was received this morning, and on the basis of it, strict action has been taken."

"Following the death of the children, an action was underway at the local level. A team has also been constituted at the state level to investigate this matter further. Those found guilty will not be spared under any circumstances," he added in the post. Meanwhile, MP cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang also reacted to the ban imposed on Coldrif Syrup, saying no medicine that has an adverse effect will be permitted to be sold in the state. Chhindwara Cough Syrup Scare: Door-to-Door Survey to Track Children’s Health in Madhya Pradesh’s Parasia After 9 Deaths in Suspected Cough Syrup Consumption Case.

"As per the instructions of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a ban has been imposed on the syrup in the state. As soon as the investigation report came in, immediate action was taken. In this manner, no medicine that has an adverse effect will be permitted to be sold in Madhya Pradesh," Sarang told ANI. So far nine children have died due to the suspected consumption of cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district.

The order has also been issued by the Office of the Controller Food and Drugs Administration, Madhya Pradesh to ban the Coldrif cough syrup. "As you are aware that deaths of children have been reported in Chhindwara District of Madhya Pradesh. In this regard Office of the Director of Drugs Control, Tamil Nadu, Chennai has Office of the Director of Drugs Control, Tamil Nadu, Chennai has informed as the Drug 'Coldrif Syrup', has declared NSQ (Not of Standard Quality) with respect to "samples is found to be adulterated, since it contains Diethylene Glycol (48.6% w/v) which is poisonous substance which may render the contents injurious to health. It is directed to stop further sale and distribution of 'Coldrif Syrup' immediately," stated the order. The order further added that in larger public interest, it is directed to stop sale and distribution of all other products manufactured by the same company.

