Chhindwara, October 3: The death toll of children in the suspected cough syrup consumption case in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district has risen to nine, said Dr Pawan Nandurkar, Associate Professor and Head of Paediatrics. Dr Pawan Nandurkar, Associate Professor and Head of Paediatrics, said, "Recently, reports indicated that 7 of our children had died, but now it appears the number has increased to 9... The deaths and the kidney injury case are linked to the cough syrup called Coldrif, which everyone is blaming. However, investigations are still ongoing, and it's possible that the kidney injury was caused by something else altogether..."

He further stated that the sample of the cough syrup is sent for testing ". The reports are still pending. Samples of the syrup suspected of causing the deaths have also been collected and sent for analysis. The complete extent of its responsibility will become clear once the report is received... The district administration has currently prohibited the sale of Coldrif and Nesto DS cough syrups until their test reports are received...," he added. Earlier in the day, samples of a cough syrup linked to the deaths of several children were collected from a pharmaceutical unit in Jabalpur on Friday and were sent for laboratory testing, an official said. Rajasthan: Doctor, Pharmacist Suspended for Prescribing Banned Dextromethorphan Cough Syrup.

According to Sharad Kumar Jain, Drug Inspector, "A few children fell ill and were referred to Nagpur. While treatment was underway, many children died. After that, a team was formed, and it was discovered that cold relief syrup was given to them. The syrup was supplied from a pharma company in Jabalpur." He further said, "The proprietor confirmed that 660 bottles of the syrup were bought. Out of these, 594 bottles were distributed to three distributors in Chhindwara, while 66 bottles remained with the company. Sixteen bottles are sent for testing, and the remaining stock has been prohibited from sale. A team is formed to investigate the matter, and the drug Inspector has been notified to freeze any remaining stock at the three firms." Which Cough Syrup Is Linked to Child Deaths? Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide-Based Syrups Under Scrutiny After Children Died in MP’s Chhindwara and Rajasthan’s Sikar.

Death Toll Rises to 9 in Chhindwara Cough Syrup Consumption Case

Earlier, six children were reported dead in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district due to kidney-related complications between September 4 and September 26, an official said. According to the families of the affected children, initially the children suffered from colds, coughs, and fevers. After that, their kidneys become affected, and their condition worsens. The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Naresh Gunnade said that authorities from the Centre and the State were called to probe the reason behind causing kidney failures. They have collected the sample and sent it for examination whose report is yet to arrive.

