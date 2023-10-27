Panna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a jibe at the Congress party over ticket distribution for the state assembly polls saying Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's mill has ground former CM Kamal Nath this time.

CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to the reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Friday.

Also Read | Parliamentary Standing Committee Withholds Draft Report on Three Bills to Replace Existing Criminal Laws.

"Currently, mills are running in the Congress party. Kamal Nath used to say that his mill grinds very fine but this time Digvijay Singh's mill ground Nath itself. Nath used to talk about tearing kurtas of Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaivardhan Singh but now Digvijaya Singh is getting Kamal Nath's kurta torn by cancelling the tickets of Kamalnath supporters. Overall, Digvijaya's mill has ground Kamalnath," CM Chouhan said.

Recently on Wednesday, the Congress party replaced candidates on four assembly constituencies for the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Also Read | Adam Bidappa, Son of Fashion Designer and Choreographer Prasad Biddappa, Booked for Drunk Driving and Misbehaving With Karnataka Police; Released on Bail (Watch Video).

The four constituencies include Sumawali seat in Morena district, Pipariya (Scheduled Caste) seat in Narmadapuram district, Badnagar seat in Ujjain district and Jaora seat in Ratlam district.

According to the revised list, Ajab Singh Kushwaha has been fielded from Sumawali seat in place of Kuldeep Sikarwar and Virendra Belvanshi will now contest in place of Guru Charan Khare from Pipariya (SC) seat. Similarly, Murli Morwal is in the fray from Badnagar seat in place of Rajendra Singh Solanki and Virender Singh Solanki has been fielded from Jaora seat in place of Himmat Shrimal.

Earlier the Congress party announced its second list of 88 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls in which it replaced three of its previously declared nominees. So far the Congress has replaced the candidates on seven assembly seats.

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan further said, "We are going among the public with pride to seek their support. The environment which in the state, including Panna district, I can say with full faith that the BJP is going to form government in the state with historic majority."

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)