Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced that a new building for the State Waqf Board will be constructed in the capital city Bhopal, and the building will be named after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

CM Yadav made the announcement during the Waqf Reform Public Awareness Campaign program held at Samatva Bhavan (Chief Minister's Residence), in Bhopal.

The CM stated that Waqf properties are charitable endowments and must be used for the benefit of society. The new Waqf law has been amended to follow the same principle. The revised law corrects previous anomalies and ensures the protection of Waqf properties.

The Chief Minister also stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work is being appreciated globally, and the respect that he received in Arab countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran is a matter of national pride.

He further remarked that in the face of external threats, all political parties and leaders across India unite, reflecting India's unity and strength.

CM Yadav further said that the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board is a model for the entire country. He also directed officials to develop welfare schemes in the interest of the community, assuring that the state would provide its 40% share, while 60 per cent is funded by the central government. He also promised to resolve the issues related to salary disbursement for Waqf Board employees.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Backwards Classes and Minority Welfare (Independent Charge) Krishna Gaur stated that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to register all Waqf properties on the National Portal under the new amendment act. The efforts of the State Waqf Board and the Department of Minority Welfare have been recognised by a team from IIT Delhi, which advises the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India.

She informed that the digitisation of original records maintained by the State Waqf Board has been completed. Details of Waqf land are being documented and surveyed using GPS with the help of the Revenue Department. Additionally, systems are being developed for financial flow management, human resource deployment, and court case tracking for better governance of Waqf assets.

Furthermore, Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board, Sanwar Patel, elaborated on the board's ongoing initiatives and explained the various provisions of the amended law. (ANI)

