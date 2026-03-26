Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by his wife, Seema Yadav, offered prayers at Angareshwar Mahadev Temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state.

CM Yadav, along with his wife, performed traditional worship rituals, including Panchamrit Abhishek, and offered kumkum, red flowers, and conducted Aarti on the occasion.

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"It is a sacred site for devotees and a huge number of people visit here to offer prayers. I also offered prayers today and wished for the well-being of everyone. I pray to Angareshwar Mahadev that may this new year be filled with joy and the upcoming Simhastha festival will pass well. Along with this, Ghats are being constructed on both sides of the Shipra river for the convenience of the devotees in view of the Simhastha and we all are engaged in the preparation of the Simhastha," CM Yadav told reporters.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh and the nation are progressing steadily.

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After performing the worship rituals, the CM reached Gaushala near the banks of the Shipra River, where he, along with his wife, fed fodder and jaggery to the cows.

Additionally, CM Yadav inspected the ongoing construction work of the ghat along the Shipra River in the Angareshwar temple area and gave necessary instructions to the concerned officials. These ghats are being developed in view of Simhastha-2028, with around 30 kilometres of riverfront ghats planned on both banks to facilitate devotees.

Simhastha is a Hindu religious festival held every 12 years in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh. It is also known as the Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh, and the previous Simhastha was held in 2016.

Notably, the state government initiated various development works, including water projects, road construction, building constructions, etc in view of the Simhastha fest. (ANI)

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