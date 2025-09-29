Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Kamla Nehru Zoo situated in Indore district on Monday and was seen feeding birds while holding them in his hand.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also took a glimpse of new wildlife creatures that arrived here which include Ostrich, Cobra, Bison etc.

"The wildlife heritage in Madhya Pradesh is quite rich and efforts have been made to preserve all species that make our country diverse. There are a lot of species that have disappeared over time, such as the Cobra that used to be in Madhya Pradesh years ago and after Chhattisgarh separated, it is found in certain parts of that state. To bring Cobra back to Madhya Pradesh, we have brought cobra here in Indore zoo and made a pair of it," CM Yadav told reporters.

The CM further highlighted that the Zebra population has started increasing here, adding that it is basically found in South Africa but the animal seems to be adapting to the Indian environment which is quite good and a matter of pride.

"We have brought some new animals, two pairs of Bison and two pairs of Ostrich here. We are making continuous efforts to increase the pride of the state. During today's visit to Indore Zoo, I saw the newly brought creature Bison. In coming times, we will introduce it to other sanctuaries," the CM said.

Additionally, he noted that Cheetahs have been rehabilitated here in Madhya Pradesh and they are successfully breeding. After Kuno National Park in Sheopur, they have now also been introduced in Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

"We are trying to develop the ecosystem. I also would like to say to all the people of the state and the country that Madhya Pradesh is moving forward equally in all the sectors and let's take a glimpse of these wildlife creatures with proximity and promote the spirit of coexistence," he added. (ANI)

