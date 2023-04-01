Bhopal, Apr 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sangeeta Sharma on Saturday claimed she was arrested by Misrod police amid the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhopal.

Also Read | Twitter Reveals Code Showing Why Tweets Pop-up.

The PM, during the day, took part in the Combined Commanders' Conference and later flagged off the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriages Attack on Family System, Contravene All Personal Laws, Says Jamiat Ulama-I Hind.

Misrod police station in charge Rasbihari Sharma told PTI Sharma was detained after getting information that she may stage a protest during the PM's visit.

'We brought her to the police station and let her leave after the PM's visit was over," the official said.

Sangeeta Sharma, who is MP Congress spokesperson and party vice president, claimed in a release that she was arrested for 10 hours from 8am.

She alleged the police forcibly made her sit in their vehicle and took her to Misrod police station without being told about her "crime".

"I was not allowed to speak to anyone and my mobile phone was taken away," the Congress leader said.

The police did not allow Congress media cell functionaries, who were sent by state unit chief Kamal Nath, to meet her, she claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)