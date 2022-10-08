Bhopal, Oct 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Govind Singh on Saturday said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state must revert to the old pension scheme and also give long due promotions to its staffers.

Singh, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, said the BJP government had taken several steps which showed it was anti-employee.

"The previous Congress government under Kamal Nath had approved promotions for staffers on March 9, 2020 but the Chouhan government is sitting on the proposal. Around 62,000 staffers have retired without getting due promotions. Only some staffers in the police have been promoted," he told reporters.

"Moreover, employment opportunities for the youth have dried up after the state government raised the retirement age from 60 to 62. It is also mum on the old pension scheme. If the Congress wins the 2023 Assembly polls, it will implement the old pension scheme," Singh added.

Earlier, Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh had said restoration of the old pension scheme was going to be a major plank for his party in the 2023 Assembly polls.

The Congress government in Rajasthan has brought back the old pension scheme for employees appointed on or after January 1, 2004.

