Gurugram, Oct 8: A building contractor allegedly flogged and beat an eight-year-old child for playing on a heap of sand kept for construction work in the Bhondsi area of Gurugram, the police said.

According to the police, the accused also assaulted a neighbour who came to the rescue of the minor, the suspect is yet to be nabbed.

The police said the incident took place at Krishna Kunj locality in the Bhondsi area on October 5 when the child was playing in sand kept for building work going on at the suspect's house.

During this, Ashwani Kumar (36), a building contractor, thrashed several children for playing on the sand but the eight-year-old was the one who was repeatedly beaten with a stick.

The child sustained injuries from flogging while neighbour Saroj Singh (46), who tried to rescue the child, received 13 stitches to the back of his head.

Singh the complainant in the matter alleged that Kumar abused him and hit his head with a blunt object due to which he fainted on the spot when he tried to save the child.

"I received 13 stitches to the back of my head and was discharged on Thursday night," he told the police.

"The duo victims' condition is fine. The child welfare committee will record his statement and forward it to us. Ashwani Kumar is on the run and searches are on to arrest him," said Inspector Devender Kumar, station house officer of Bhondsi police station.

Based on Singh's complaint, an FIR was registered against the building contractor under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bhondsi police station.

