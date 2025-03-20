Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislators staged a walkout from the state assembly on Thursday demanding a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry in connection with a corruption case related to a former constable of state Transport Department.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar raised the issue calling attention motions in the state assembly and alleged that illegal collections were being made at every transport checkpoints in the state.

"Illegal Collections are being made at every transport checkpoints. Central agency is recovering gold bricks in Madhya Pradesh (referring to Gold and cash recovered from an abandoned car in Bhopal in relation to ex-constable, Saurabh Sharma's corruption case) but it is yet to be revealed whose gold and money is," Singhar said.

The LoP also questioned why the Transport Ministers from 2013 to till date have not been investigated in connection with the same (alleged transport department scam). He further raised questions over the ongoing investigation in relation to ex-constable Saurabh Sharma's corruption case asking why the people concerned were not called for interrogation and why call records were not checked.

"Why did the police not call the people concerned, including Sanjay Shrivastav, Dashrath Patel for questioning? Why the call details of the people involved in the case were not checked. Narco tests should be done into the matter. If Lokayukta Police had taken action in the Saurabh Sharma case, then ED (Directorate of Enforcement), IT (Income Tax department) would not have come here. Our demand is that everyone's CDR (Call details records) should be checked. CBI investigation should be done in the whole matter under the supervision of the court," Singhar said in the state assembly.

The Leader of Opposition also claimed that an alleged diary came to light in connection with the Saurabh Sharma corruption case as well.

Meanwhile, responding in the assembly, state Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh said, "A search was conducted at the residence of transport dept ex-constable Saurabh Sharma and Rs 8.58 crore cash was recovered and documents of property worth Rs 30 crore were found, on the basis of which case was registered against Saurabh Sharma. Apart from Saurabh, cases have been registered against several other people as well. The Lokayukta did not seize 52 kg of gold from the car. Information from ED and IT is not received in this context. Currently, the matter is under investigation at EOW (Economic Offences Wing)."

Speaking about Sharma's appointment, the Minister said that Saurabh Sharma was given a compassionate appointment. Sharma submitted a fake affidavit during the compassionate appointment and instructions were given to register a case in that matter as well.

Minister Singh further highlighted that a transparent investigation was being conducted at transport checkpoints in the state and checkposts on Maharashtra borders were closed. Additionally, the minister denied the claim of illegal recovery at checkpoints in the state.

He further added, "No diary was found from Saurabh Sharma. A competent agency is investigating the matter and these agencies have exposed big scams. Our interference in the investigation is not right. We assure transparency in the probe. There is no need for any other agency until the current investigation report comes. A competent agency is investigating. In case after getting the investigation report, we feel that we are not satisfied, then we will think of another agency."

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police registered a case against the former constable of state Transport Department Saurabh Sharma under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and conducted searches at his different locations uncovering assets suspected to be disproportionate to Sharma's known sources of income.

Later on, the Lokayukta police arrested Sharma, his associates Chetan Singh Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal and produced before the court from where they were sent to the Jail.

Earlier, December 19 and 20 last year, the Lokayukta recovered assets worth several crores from two residences linked to the accused, located at E-7/78 and E-7/657 in Arera Colony, Bhopal.

In the related development, Bhopal police and Income Tax (IT) officials recovered 52 kg of gold worth over Rs 40 crore and Rs 9.86 crore in cash from an abandoned car. The car was registered under the name of Chetan Singh Gaur and was discovered late at night on December 19 last year near Mendori-Kushalpur Road under Ratibad police station limits. Upon receiving information, officials seized the car and its contents. (ANI)

