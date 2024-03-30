Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Scores of devotees throng to Baba Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district to offer prayers on the occasion of Rangpanchami.

During this, colours prepared from Palash flowers (Tesu Phool) and Kesar (saffron) were used to celebrate holi on the premises of the temple and devotees celebrated the festival with great pomp.

Special Bhasma Aarti was also performed on the occasion, devotees participated in it and sought blessings from Baba Mahakal.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to the priest of the temple, following the tradition the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey.

Thereafter, Baba Mahakal was adorned with dry fruits, cannabis and then the Bhasma Aatri was performed. Also, the priests played Holi with Baba Mahakal with colours prepared from Tesu flowers and kesar (saffron) in the temple itself during the Bhasma aarti.

After that, the colour made from Tesu flower and the saffron were also offered to all the other gods and goddesses on the premises of the temple.

Priest of the temple, Ashish Pujari told ANI, "On the occasion of Rangpanchami, Jal containing kesar were offered to Baba Mahakal in the morning and worship was performed according to rituals. We prayed to Baba Mahakal may the times ahead be happy and peaceful."

The Rang Panchami festival is celebrated on the fifth day after Holi and people put colours and gulal to each other on the occasion. (ANI)

