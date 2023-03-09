Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): A group of youth allegedly in an inebriated state attacked security guard and ward boy at Damoh district hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, a doctor said.

Both the security guard and ward boy were injured in the incident, they said.

Following the incident, doctors along with other staff stopped work and sat on strike outside the hospital to protest.

As soon as the police and the district administration came to know about the incident, they intervened in the matter and after their persuasion it was brought under control.

According to the information, on Wednesday night, a few youths allegedly in an intoxicated state brought a patient to the district hospital and started creating ruckus.

During this, they manhandled the security guard and attacked the ward boy.

Soon after the incident the accused ran away from the spot. Later on, the matter escalated, the entire staff stopped working and staged a protest at the main gate of the hospital demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Vishal Shukla said, "We are here to provide service to the people. If there is a lack in the service then misbehaviour is acceptable. But if a person in the inebriated state arrived and misbehaved with our staff, attacked security personnels, it is the failure of the police administration. I can not tolerate misbehaviour with our staff. The accused who came here live nearby the hospital and they usually consume liquor on the hospital premises but the police also kept mum towards them."

"I want the accused to be arrested. A senior police official should assure us that the accused will be arrested soon then only, we will call off the protest," he added.

Damoh Kotwali Sub Inspector (SI), Alok Tiragade said, "On getting the information, we reached the spot and consulted the doctors about the incident. Action will be taken accordingly." (ANI)

