Delhi, March 9: Central government employees may soon get a good news regarding their salaries, as the Centre is likely to announce a hike in dearness allowance (DA) and fitment factor this month, according to reports in Zee News. Central government employees could expect a 4 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance this time on 7th pay commission recommendations.

Earlier, media reports suggested that the Central government could make the DA hike announcement on March 8. However, no such announcement has been made so far. The hike in DA and DR is going to benefit more than 50 lakh employees in the country. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Centre Likely To Form 8th Pay Commission Soon, Implementation in 2026; Check Latest News Update Here.

According to the most recent reports, the central government is considering making a statement about the DA hike by the end of next week on 7th pay commission while the documentation process is still in progress. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre Likely To Raise Fitment Factor to 3.68 Times After Holi 2023; Know How Much Salary Will Increase.

Besides, the employees are demanding that the fitment factor should be hiked to 3.68 which might also get approved. Once the government approves their demand, their minimum wage would be increased to Rs 26,000 from Rs 18,000. At present, the common fitment factor is at 2.57%. Notably, the fitment factor is a parameter which is multiplied by the basic pay to come to the total salary of government employees.

Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1 on 7th pay commission recommendations. The last hike in September 2022, which benefitted about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners, raised the DA by 4 per cent to 38 per cent.

